The Crestone Eagle • September, 2021

Crestone Artisans Gallery welcomes master craftsman Bill Cody

by Jim R. Moore

Our cooperative gallery artists are very excited to introduce our most recent new member, wood master craftsman, William (Bill) F. Cody.

Bill has been a design/builder for several decades around the state of Colorado and other places. Having designed and built 47 log homes makes him intimately aware of working with fine woods. He has also designed and built dozens of natural log staircases, for which he is quite renowned, as well as many modern staircases in the Cherry Creek area of southeast Denver.

Bill and his wife, Vickie Mastron, another one of our excellent gallery artists, moved here from the Estes Park area to escape the frenetic pace of tourism that is the

current situation there. They are living in Casita Park while making plans to build a new home in the Chalets down near Liberty Road.

Bill is excited to have the time to create smaller works of art that can be displayed for sale in our gallery. He also enjoys talking to our customers about his creations.

The gallery currently has a new feature. Two wall panels are devoted to the theme “Falling Into Autumn”, and many of the artists have provided one or two of their pieces for this seasonal exhibit. Come by and see their work, and of course, the work of Bill Cody!

We continue to be mindful of safety precautions during these trying times. Our September hours will be from 10am to 5pm every day.