Another parent cited the poor visibility and lack of pedestrian walk ways along Lime Street as a constraining factor.

“Drivers can hardly see through the dust and glare when the sun comes up over Challenger. I tell my children to walk [beside] the road, not on it. But it’s not very nice, down there in the bar- row ditch with the prickly pear and tumble weeds,” stated a Crestone resident.

Students concurred, from a Kindergartener who described the existing pathway as “sharp and pokey,” to a High School student who reported that biking on the sandy trail, “sucks.”

The SRTS trail will cover .6 miles contouring through tufted grassland to pinyon and juniper woods. It will replace existing braided trails with a graduated climb on a smooth all-season surface. Although the trail is short, it will cut off nearly 1.5 miles for families commuting from the Baca Subdivision.

If eight fewer families drive the circuitous route past the kiosk to school, the CCS community will reduce its CO2 output by twenty