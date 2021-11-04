Follows classrooms teacher’s lead to assist with lesson delivery and to support students who need extra time or extra challenge. Position includes working closely with teachers and individual students, a focus on elementary grade levels, recess and lunch supervision, copies and office tasks, ordering of supplies, and occasional driving. Regular work hours average 5-15 hours each work week for classroom aide position, competitive starting wages based on experience, and the position does not include benefits unless several part-time positions are grouped together for greater than 25 hours/week. Learn more bit.ly/2ZJmhuH