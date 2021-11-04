Serves as lead driver of students for sports, field trips, and other events. Coordinates with teachers, sports coordinator, and other staff to organize and schedule van usage to meet various needs. Schedules vehicle maintenance and oversees completion including performing basic vehicle maintenance and inspections/cleaning. Works with teachers, volunteers, new drivers, and transportation supervisor to complete small vehicle operator qualifications. Comfortable working around children and has a basic understanding of e-mail, spreadsheets, and other computer tools. Regular work hours average 5-15 hours each week for transportation position, and the position does not include benefits unless several part-time positions are grouped together for greater than 25 hours/week. Learn more bit.ly/3BDCIFS