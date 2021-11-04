Performs custodial and minor maintenance duties throughout the interior and outdoor school learning environment. Able to sustain considerable physical activity, including occasionally moving heavy objects, standing and moving nearly constantly, and rarely, exposure to physical hazards mitigated by basic safety precautions. Maintains personal comfort in indoor/outdoor work environments which may involve exposure to high or low temperatures, dirt, dust, fumes, smoke, odors, and/or loud noises. Comfortable working around children and has a basic understanding of e-mail, spreadsheets, and other computer tools. Occasional driving of students may be required. Regular work hours average 25-35 hours each week, competitive starting wages based on experience, and the position does include benefits. Learn more bit.ly/3pWnmKB