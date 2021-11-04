Efficiently completes a variety of school front office tasks such as working with student needs, taking attendance and doing data entry into a student information system, answering phones, making copies and scanning documents, COVID testing, and supporting teachers. Comfortable working around children and has a thorough understanding of e-mail, Google docs and spreadsheets, internet researching, online ordering, and other computer tasks and software. Occasional driving of students may be required. Regular work hours average 5-15 hours each work week for office assistant position, competitive starting wages based on experience, and the position does not include benefits unless several part-time positions are grouped together for greater than 25 hours/week. Learn more bit.ly/3BID6CZ