Crestone Eagle Community Media is looking for additional board members to help steward the Crestone Eagle into its future as a non-profit newspaper and publishing venture. Fundraising and/or grant writing experience desired. Business and newspaper backgrounds also a plus. If you’re interested in serving our community as a volunteer with this organization, please email Peter Anderson at pilgrimage@fairpoint.net
