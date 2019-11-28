Crestone Eagle Community Non profit (CECM)
We are wanting to have info online about who we are and what we want to do. We want people to go online and read about us and donate. So give us a nice top ad spot that will jump to pages that have this info. There are two articles here. Maybe in the jump have it to where they are separated so you don’t need to read all of the first one to get to the 2nd. Be creative.
The Crestone Eagle
What We Do:
The Crestone Eagle has been a for-profit media business for nearly 31 years. Located in the northern San Luis Valley in south-central Colorado, the Eagle has played a key role in the town of Crestone, the Baca Grande, and eastern Saguache County. It publishes monthly and has a website as well as a Facebook page. The Crestone Eagle reports on a region of rural Colorado that does not have in-depth coverage by any major newspapers. Here are some of ways that The Crestone Eagle benefits the community and the region:
Civic News and Community Networking
The Crestone Eagle newspaper is the primary information resource for the Crestone community and greater Saguache County region. The Eagle reports on local, city, county and state government, and also federal actions that affect our region. It provides news, public notices, information of governmental and related organizations, as well as their committee meetings and actions. It publishes breaking news along with the school science fair winners. Notices of births, deaths and weddings are part of the social fabric. Governmental legal notices are on the same pages as homes for rent, lost dogs, help wanted and services offered. A community learns about itself through its local newspaper. Who is doing what? Why? When? The Crestone Eagle informs and helps create common ground and mutual goals.
Economic development
The Crestone Eagle features small businesses by reporting on openings and events, as well as goods and services offered. The paper also publishes news articles that inform and assist small businesses and offers a venue for advertising. The Crestone Eagle encourages tourism: it informs visitors about our public lands and reports on outdoor activities in the region. The Crestone Eagle promotes and even sponsors many events and festivals, and highlights music and art venues in Crestone and the town of Saguache. It provides information about the numerous international spiritual centers located in the Crestone region, a major draw for visitors to the area.
Environmental Awareness
The Crestone Eagle consistently reports on environmental issues, including impacts due to potential development, and reports on protections and pending legislation affecting all the public lands in this region. It publishes notices of public hearings on these issues. The Eagle also reports on outdoor and mountain safety, such as tips on dealing with changing mountain weather, lightning danger or high altitude sickness. It reports on the all-too-frequent Search and Rescue operations in the mountains. Since the Crestone region is adjacent to the National Baca Wildlife Refuge, articles on how to live with wildlife are important. The state and federal agencies overseeing wildlife are greatly appreciative of the newspaper for informing the public on many issues relating to wildlife.
Health, Emergency and Public Safety Notices
The Crestone Eagle publishes notices from governmental and public health agencies, both in the newspaper and on its website. The Eagle is a main way for those agencies to reach the northern San Luis Valley, Saguache County and especially the greater Crestone area. Public notices from governmental agencies may include: warnings on dangerous hanta virus or plague outbreaks; health clinics and screenings; flood or high fire danger warnings; FEMA communications; dangerous weather reports or road conditions; notices of controlled burns on public lands and many other notices that require prompt attention and notification of the public.
Schools & Education:
The Crestone Eagle publishes monthly reports from the Crestone Charter and Moffat schools. The Eagle is the main venue for school community outreach. Stories feature reports from school boards and notices of activities and student accomplishments and fundraisers. Our schools are a major way that our diverse population comes together. The Eagle recognizes this and makes reporting on community education a priority.
Spiritual & Religious Centers
The Crestone Eagle highlights the many diverse religious and spiritual centers located in the community. The Crestone area has over 25 different spiritual centers representing many of the world’s religions, including a Catholic monastery, a Hindu ashram, the Sri Aurobindo Learning Center, The Crestone Mountain Zen Center and Zendo, and many other Buddhist and Tibetan Buddhist centers and shrines. The Crestone Eagle reports on these spiritual centers, which attract teachers and visitors from all over the world.
Alternative Building & Energy
The Crestone Eagle regularly prints feature-length articles on alternative home building, solar, wind and hydro technology, passive solar and “green” design and is a sponsor of the Crestone Energy Fair, one of the oldest alternative energy fairs in the country. Many residents choose to live “off the grid” in solar- and wind-powered homes. The Eagle provides up-to-date information on the design strategies and technologies that make that possible.
Understanding the Region
The Crestone Eagle is known for feature-length historical and scientific articles that enhance awareness and understanding of this region. As Wendell Berry says, “We don’t know who we are unless we know where we are.” Our region of Colorado is rich in history—from Native Americans, early Spanish settlements, the Old Spanish Trail and the impacts of the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hildalgo, to Anglo explorers, ranchers and the settling of the San Luis Valley. From mammoths to miners, the Eagle writes about it. Want to know about the unique geology of our region? Curious as to why the largest underground aquifer in North America is here, or why it’s the only place that has the Crestone Conglomerate rock? How the Great Sand Dunes were formed or when the Sangre de Cristo fault may slip? You’ll find those answers in the archives of The Crestone Eagle.
Public & Community Service
The Crestone Eagle gives free or reduced advertising to community service projects or not-for-profit organizations. So many of the articles are for public service announcements such as fundraising events, school news, library news, elderly, low income or health assistance information. It offers a Community Calendar where the dates and times of diverse events within our region are posted—both in the newspaper and updated frequently on the website. This is one of the most widely read features of the Eagle—both in the newspaper and especially online.
###
2nd story
Eagle Community Media (CECM)
Into the Future: What We Want to Do
The Crestone Eagle’s incorporation as a non-profit (Crestone Eagle Community Media or CECM) was recently approved by the US Internal Revenue Service. As a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, the Crestone Eagle can:
Achieve Greater Financial stability.
The Crestone Eagle depends on advertising, subscriptions and newspaper sales for its income. The largest amount of revenue comes from advertising. The region that The Eagle serves is affected greatly by the season. Winter sees a time of business slowdown, construction is nearly halted, as is agriculture. Tourism is reduced and limited mostly to visits various spiritual centers. Businesses tighten their belts to make it through the winter and often reduce their advertising expense. To compensate, The Crestone Eagle reduces the size of its paper during the winter and spring, reduces staff hours, does less reporting and is hard-pressed to pay its bills. Yet there is still a community need for news, information and public service promotion. Becoming a non-profit allows grants, donations and sustaining memberships to keep the newspaper viable.
Changing technology has affected how people get their news. Newspapers now need to have a strong website presence to attract and keep readers. The Crestone Eagle needs to have a stronger website presence and more immediate reporting. Funding from grants, donations and sustaining memberships will permit this, putting the newspaper on a more secure financial footing. It can then take advantage of modern communication technologies, engaging younger readers.
Sustain and enhance our coverage
The Crestone Eagle is known for its in-depth reporting, especially on important environmental and social concerns in our region. The Crestone Eagle also reports on the spiritual centers which make this community so unique. It explores their philosophies and spiritual teachings. In-depth interviews with world-traveled individuals and visiting teachers add great depth to this news/magazine and enrich its readership. These articles are a feature of The Eagle that makes it unique and beloved by its readership. All of this reporting is expensive. Sustaining memberships could sponsor the kind of research and reporting which a small town for-profit newspaper can’t afford.
Support economic well-being
The Crestone Eagle will continue to support our community and region. Saguache County is one of the poorer counties of Colorado. It is very rural. Job opportunities are few. Many people who move here must bring their income with them. Trying to serve such a large region that is so rural and low-income is difficult for both public and private agencies. Communication from these agencies to the public is always needed. For health and safety, it is essential. This is a job that newspapers do as a public service. Yet, newspapers have their own overhead costs that must be met. There is only so much they can give away. Sustaining memberships and foundation grants can help a non-profit publication like the Crestone Eagle provide the community service that has always been a big part of its mission.
Upgrade our community presence
With support from grants, donations, and sustaining memberships, The Crestone Eagle can improve its reporting and to continue to educate and inform the public. It will continue to upgrade technology and to retain and train its employees; improve its website and social media presence thus being visible, relevant and viable in an age of “instant news”; reach more readers and potential visitors from all around the world, thereby continuing to assist the economics of the region; continue taking years of articles, research, and archival and resource material and uploading this material to the website for easy access.
As Crestone Eagle Community Media (CECM), we can find new ways to support our community
CECM could partner with our local school to provide mentorships in writing, journalism, technology, graphic design and photography. Charter School and Moffat School students could benefit from hands-on learning. The Eagle may be able to connect with regional colleges to offer credits and support.
CECM’s website could provide broad content and links to numerous spiritual, health and learning centers. Crestone is known around the world for these centers. The website could serve as a hub to make information and links available.
CECM could expand its support for other community non-profits such as the Baca/Crestone Library, Crestone Performances, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the Community Food Bank, the Living Wisdom Council, the Trails Coalition, youth programs, the Crestone and Saguache museums, the Communities that Care Program, and the Crestone Energy Fair.
CECM could seek grants and outside funding to publish a regional tourist guide for Saguache County.
CECM will allow for donations, grants and sustaining memberships. The hard work of our local board of directors will insure that this community media resource continues to fairly represent and serve the needs of the broader community. Their input and ideas will enrich, guide and support The Crestone Eagle as it continues to serve our community in the 21st century.
What We Need:
Crestone Eagle Community Media (CECM) is seeking financial support from grants, sustaining memberships, and tax-deductible donations. CECM is currently raising funds in order to purchase The Crestone Eagle business. As of November 1, 2019, CECM has committed donations for approximately 25% of the funds to do that. If you would like to pledge or make a donation and help the Eagle soar into the 21st century, please contact Dan Frelka the CECM Secretary Treasurer.
Daniel Frelka
PO Box 28, Crestone, CO 81131/ dfrelka@gmail.com/ 607-790-0021
With great thanks,
The Eagle