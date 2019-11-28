Crestone Eagle Community Non profit (CECM)

The Crestone Eagle

What We Do:

The Crestone Eagle has been a for-profit media business for nearly 31 years. Located in the northern San Luis Valley in south-central Colorado, the Eagle has played a key role in the town of Crestone, the Baca Grande, and eastern Saguache County. It publishes monthly and has a website as well as a Facebook page. The Crestone Eagle reports on a region of rural Colorado that does not have in-depth coverage by any major newspapers. Here are some of ways that The Crestone Eagle benefits the community and the region:

Civic News and Community Networking

The Crestone Eagle newspaper is the primary information resource for the Crestone community and greater Saguache County region. The Eagle reports on local, city, county and state government, and also federal actions that affect our region. It provides news, public notices, information of governmental and related organizations, as well as their committee meetings and actions. It publishes breaking news along with the school science fair winners. Notices of births, deaths and weddings are part of the social fabric. Governmental legal notices are on the same pages as homes for rent, lost dogs, help wanted and services offered. A community learns about itself through its local newspaper. Who is doing what? Why? When? The Crestone Eagle informs and helps create common ground and mutual goals.

Economic development

The Crestone Eagle features small businesses by reporting on openings and events, as well as goods and services offered. The paper also publishes news articles that inform and assist small businesses and offers a venue for advertising. The Crestone Eagle encourages tourism: it informs visitors about our public lands and reports on outdoor activities in the region. The Crestone Eagle promotes and even sponsors many events and festivals, and highlights music and art venues in Crestone and the town of Saguache. It provides information about the numerous international spiritual centers located in the Crestone region, a major draw for visitors to the area.

Environmental Awareness

The Crestone Eagle consistently reports on environmental issues, including impacts due to potential development, and reports on protections and pending legislation affecting all the public lands in this region. It publishes notices of public hearings on these issues. The Eagle also reports on outdoor and mountain safety, such as tips on dealing with changing mountain weather, lightning danger or high altitude sickness. It reports on the all-too-frequent Search and Rescue operations in the mountains. Since the Crestone region is adjacent to the National Baca Wildlife Refuge, articles on how to live with wildlife are important. The state and federal agencies overseeing wildlife are greatly appreciative of the newspaper for informing the public on many issues relating to wildlife.

Health, Emergency and Public Safety Notices

The Crestone Eagle publishes notices from governmental and public health agencies, both in the newspaper and on its website. The Eagle is a main way for those agencies to reach the northern San Luis Valley, Saguache County and especially the greater Crestone area. Public notices from governmental agencies may include: warnings on dangerous hanta virus or plague outbreaks; health clinics and screenings; flood or high fire danger warnings; FEMA communications; dangerous weather reports or road conditions; notices of controlled burns on public lands and many other notices that require prompt attention and notification of the public.

Schools & Education:

The Crestone Eagle publishes monthly reports from the Crestone Charter and Moffat schools. The Eagle is the main venue for school community outreach. Stories feature reports from school boards and notices of activities and student accomplishments and fundraisers. Our schools are a major way that our diverse population comes together. The Eagle recognizes this and makes reporting on community education a priority.

Spiritual & Religious Centers

The Crestone Eagle highlights the many diverse religious and spiritual centers located in the community. The Crestone area has over 25 different spiritual centers representing many of the world’s religions, including a Catholic monastery, a Hindu ashram, the Sri Aurobindo Learning Center, The Crestone Mountain Zen Center and Zendo, and many other Buddhist and Tibetan Buddhist centers and shrines. The Crestone Eagle reports on these spiritual centers, which attract teachers and visitors from all over the world.

Alternative Building & Energy

The Crestone Eagle regularly prints feature-length articles on alternative home building, solar, wind and hydro technology, passive solar and “green” design and is a sponsor of the Crestone Energy Fair, one of the oldest alternative energy fairs in the country. Many residents choose to live “off the grid” in solar- and wind-powered homes. The Eagle provides up-to-date information on the design strategies and technologies that make that possible.

Understanding the Region

The Crestone Eagle is known for feature-length historical and scientific articles that enhance awareness and understanding of this region. As Wendell Berry says, “We don’t know who we are unless we know where we are.” Our region of Colorado is rich in history—from Native Americans, early Spanish settlements, the Old Spanish Trail and the impacts of the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hildalgo, to Anglo explorers, ranchers and the settling of the San Luis Valley. From mammoths to miners, the Eagle writes about it. Want to know about the unique geology of our region? Curious as to why the largest underground aquifer in North America is here, or why it’s the only place that has the Crestone Conglomerate rock? How the Great Sand Dunes were formed or when the Sangre de Cristo fault may slip? You’ll find those answers in the archives of The Crestone Eagle.

Public & Community Service

The Crestone Eagle gives free or reduced advertising to community service projects or not-for-profit organizations. So many of the articles are for public service announcements such as fundraising events, school news, library news, elderly, low income or health assistance information. It offers a Community Calendar where the dates and times of diverse events within our region are posted—both in the newspaper and updated frequently on the website. This is one of the most widely read features of the Eagle—both in the newspaper and especially online.

