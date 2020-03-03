Crestone Energy Fair announces keynote speaker David Mauriello

The Crestone Eagle • March, 2020

The Crestone Energy Fair is pleased to announce that David “Diamond” Mauriello of the Oppenheimer Ranch Project will return this year as the keynote speaker for the 2020 event.

Diamond grew up in Southampton just outside of Philadelphia. He attended Temple University where he received his B.S. in geology and stayed on to teach and get his masters degree. His academic focus was in paleo-geology with an emphasis on glaciation periods. Diamond’s recent work on social and environmental justice initiatives, including urban vacant lot farming, GMO awareness, and other green endeavors find even greater expression in the Oppenheimer Ranch Project. He has an extensive background in landscape, residential, and commercial construction, and is also a master dry-set mason.

Diamond and his partner, Leah Shaper, established the Oppenheimer Ranch project 5 years ago as an experiment in high alpine sustainability. Their goal is to transform 50+ acres of high alpine wilderness into an off-grid, self-sustaining homestead. An earthship residence is the heart of the construction project, currently being built to anchor the organically grown permaculture farm. Geothermal greenhouses are also being integrated into all designs.

In addition to the farm, Diamond also plays host to a YouTube blog, also called the Oppenheimer Ranch Project, where he details life at his ranch and brings to the forefront issues currently facing the world rife with environmental changes. His extensive knowledge of geology and glacial periods provides a unique perspective in his blog, and as a result has a large following.

We are now taking presentation applications for this year’s event, scheduled for August 14-16 in the Crestone Town Park. Applications may be found on our website, www.crestoneenergyfair.org.

Lastly, come say hi at the SLV Seed Exchange at Joyful Journey on March 7.