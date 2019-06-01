• Alternative Building

• Alternative Energy & Fuel Sources

• Stewardship of the Elements

• Technology

• Energy Healing

• Social & Restorative Jus- tice

• Celebration & Ceremony

Preparations are underway for this community-wide initiative and we are accepting submissions for presenters/workshops/demonstrations, booths/vendors, musicians/performers/artists, home tours, and volunteers. Applications can be found on our website (CrestoneEnergyFair.org) or request to have them sent to you via email (crestoneenergyfair@gmail. com).

In addition, we are interested in sponsors, funders & donations that are aligned with our mis- sion. It takes a village to pull off an event of this size and to commit to a year-round educational platform. We are in great need of financial donations to make this year a success.

Many thanks to our current partners: The Town of Crestone for hosting our event, Saguache County Sustainable Environment & Economic Development (Sc- SEED) for providing fiscal sponsorship for the Saguache County sales tax grant, and The Crestone Eagle for their continued coverage and inspiring stories.