The Crestone Eagle • May, 2021

Crestone Energy Fair Planning ahead for August 28 & 29

Hey Crestone Community! We are working diligently to create an awesome experience for this year’s Crestone Energy Fair, scheduled for August 28 & 29 out at our new permanent site in the Baca Ranchettes. This year will bring back the two-day event format, with a variety of educational and interactive experiences, and live entertainment.

In addition to the expanded event, we are also excited to launch our new website this month! Same information with a fresh new look at www.crestoneenergyfair.com. You can find our 2021 presenter, vendor, volunteer applications, sponsor packet and our live event registration under the “Join Us” tab. Last year, we utilized the power of the web to reach thousands more people than could join in person, and this expanded website will help us to continue with this outreach as we will again welcome Doug Beechwood of Terra Media to do our professional livestream. We have worked over the past year to bring all of our speaker presentations to our YouTube channel, and encourage you to see some of the excellent presentations that are already on our site.

Also joining the team this year are Lydia Sprouts, who will be bringing her event management experience to help our team with coordinating workshops & presentations and Jae Sanders of Sanders Creative will join us as our graphic designer. We are also looking for people with experience in public relations/marketing and a volunteer coordinator to support our efforts.

You may have seen us at this year’s Seed Exchange, hosted by Joyful Journey, which was an amazing event filled with speakers and vendors from across the valley. A huge thank you to Joyful for keeping this event alive and creating dialogue amongst regional gardeners, farmers and seed savers!

Come out and help us grow: Community Volunteer Days & Upcoming Events

Sunday, May 9 – Mother’s Day celebration & planning our Kids’ Area. Energy Fair Venue, 19850 Camino del Oro,

Sunday, May 16 & May 23 – Land projects and preparing the site

Noon-4pm Volunteer projects & 4-8pm networking & potluck

Join us at these upcoming events! NHN and the Energy Fair will be hosting a fundraiser beer garden at the Loving the Dark Skies event on Saturday, May 15 in the Town of Crestone (www.darkskycrestone.com). Additionally, join us as we help host the 1st Annual PermaPeaceFest at our site on Saturday, May 29 & Sunday, May 30. They have an amazing 2 weeks of permaculture activities planned for our community leading up to this event. For more information please visit their website at https://permapeacefest.earth.

If you are not on our email list please sign up at crestoneenergyfair@gmail.com or join our Facebook Group. In addition, you can still watch last year’s fair and other alternative construction, energy and gardening videos on our YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/CrestoneEnergyFair.