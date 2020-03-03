Crestone Food Bank to hold bake sale & food drive March 17

The Crestone Eagle • March, 2020

If you like to bake and want to help the hungry, the Crestone Food Bank will hold a “Feed the Hungry” Bake Sale on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, from 10am to 2pm. Weather permitting, we’ll be on the deck outside the food bank, on the west side of the Merc, but will move inside if conditions warrant.

Bakers are invited to bring breads, cakes, pies, muffins, cookies or other baked goods to the food bank between 9 and 10am. For those who want to contribute in other ways, a donation bin will be available for non-perishable foods, and cash donations are much appreciated as well.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards feeding local residents who struggle to make ends meet and have trouble putting adequate food on the table. Far too many of us, on fixed income or working low-wage jobs, are forced at times to choose between paying the electric bill or buying groceries.

Some 300-plus individuals and families visit the food bank monthly, and these numbers are growing. Resources, meanwhile, are stretched thin in the 15-member Food Bank Network of the San Luis Valley, and we would not be able to keep our shelves stocked without your help—and support from the Saguache County Commissioners.

The Crestone Food Bank, staffed exclusively by volunteers, is open from 10am to noon every Wednesday and from 10am to noon on the last Saturday of the month.

You can make a difference on March 17 by baking a loaf of bread, buying a dozen cookies, or making a small donation to help your neighbors. Thank you!

For more information, or to join our volunteer team, please call 719-539-7740 or 719-745-7826.