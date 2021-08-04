The Crestone Eagle • August, 2021

Crestone Music Festival Coming September 4!

by Tom Dessain

Mark your calendar for the 20th Crestone Music Festival Saturday, September 4, Labor Day weekend! It will be held in downtown Crestone from 10am to 8pm. There will be two stages, multi-genre and multi-cultural acts plus vendors and activities for youth. But, the best part is . . . it’s free! That’s right, free. Can’t beat that. There will be an emphasis on performers we have produced in schools plus student, local and regional acts. Something new and different will be a morning songwriter’s circle where folks get to do a song and then circle on till it’s their turn again. This will give more local musicians the opportunity to play and should be very entertaining. So locals, call and sign-up at 256-4533. Besides the stage acts, there will be various off-stage acts like the Shumei Taiko drummers, African drums and the Salida Circus. We need the community to get involved by being vendors and volunteers. We especially want folks who worked the show before. More information and vendor applications are available on-line at crestfest.org or call 719-256-4533. We really want to create a sustainable event that’s unique, cool and is a positive contributor to our community. So jump on in and join us for a party in the park; you won’t be disappointed.

Our headliner will be the 10-piece, Afrobeat band Atomga. Besides great singing, there is a pile of instruments played including a full percussion section and a very cool horn section that includes a bass trombone. This band uses authentic, Nigerian Afrobeat as its foundation, then branches out into styles including funk, jazz and World Beat. Utilizing inspirations from each of the musicians in this eclectic force will leave you panting from dancing, but still wanting more. This will be an authentic, deep grooving, booty-shaking Afrobeat dance party!

Opening for Atomga is 2MX2. This is an alternative, bi-lingual, positive message Hip Hop group. They embrace modern political topics such as immigration, health and education reform. They strive to inspire through their music by sharing their personal stories with the intention of empowering their audience. Their music is in both English and Spanish and integrates underground hip hop with rhythms from northern Mexico. They have morphed from a 3-piece rapping to computerized music to a full 7-piece band with no computer. They are joined by the drummer for the Flobots. This group is also one of our most popular performers for our Youth Enrichment Program, having performed 9 times in schools across the valley.

The Grammy-winning Shumei Taiko drummers will perform with their typical thunderous salute to the heavens. This has been our most popular school act, having performed over 20 times all across the valley. We even took them all the way to Lake City where the whole town showed up! Another school performer joining the fray is our own local African drum troupe. They will be joined by our very own local hula hooper, Malana Ramadei. She will be joined by another one of our school performance groups, the Salida Circus, who will be doing workshops all day for all ages. You’ll want to tumble on down for that. Add to all this the local rock band Agadaze and you’ll have a day to remember!

Crestone Performances is looking for board members to team with us to enhance the lives of students and our community. We meet once a month and are a pretty relaxed group of folks having fun making lives and our communities a better place to live.

Our continued success is made possible through individual donations and sponsors. Sponsors are: Colorado Creative Industries, Saguache County, The Crestone Eagle, Orient Land Trust, Joyful Journey Hot Springs, Manitou Institute, the Sand Dunes Swimming Pool, Sangre de Cristo Real Estate, Aventa Credit Union and Amicas Pizza in Salida. If you would like more information or would like to contribute to our efforts, please visit crestfest.org and/or give us a call at 719-256-4533. Our address is PO Box 6, Crestone CO 81131. CPI is a 501(c)3 non-profit community service organization. Thanks for your time. All donations are tax deductible. Stay tuned, more cool stuff always on the way!