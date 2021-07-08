The Crestone Eagle • July, 2021

Crestone Music Festival is back! Free wheelin’ into town Sept. 4

by Tom Dessain

Here we go again! Crestone Performances Inc. is reviving the Crestone Music Festival and we’re jazzed. We really want to create a sustainable event that’s unique, cool and is a positive contributor to our community. Mark your calendar for one day only, Saturday, September 4, Labor Day weekend! It will be held in downtown Crestone from 10am to 8pm. We will have two stages, multi-genre and multi-cultural acts, vendors and activities for youth. But the best part is . . . it’s free! That’s right, free. Can’t beat that. There will be an emphasis on performers we have produced in schools plus student, local and regional acts. We are going to try something new too. In the morning we will have a songwriter’s circle where various acoustic acts get to do one song and pass it on. Then go for another after the others. This will give more local musicians the opportunity to play, and it should be very entertaining. So locals, call and sign up at 256-4533. Besides the stage acts, there will be various off-stage acts like the Shumei Taiko drummers, African dance and the Salida Circus. We need the community to get involved by being vendors and volunteers. We especially want folks who worked the show before. More information and vendor applications are available on-line at crestfest.org or call 719-256-4533. So jump on in and join us for a party in the park; you won’t be disappointed.

Our Multimedia Education Program has finished several projects that are available to see on our website crestfest.org. These are fully produced music videos that make every step of the process of production available to each student to learn from. Each professional involved is teaching as they go. This is naturally evolving into a vocational primer with students behind the mics, behind the cameras and at the controls. We invite students in music, theatre, dance, fine art, video and audio skills to contact us. See below.

Crestone Performances is looking for board members to team with us to enhance the lives of students and our community. We meet once a month and are a pretty relaxed group of folks having fun making lives and our communities better.

Our continued success is made possible through individual donations and sponsors. Sponsors are: Colorado Creative Industries, Saguache County, The Crestone Eagle, Orient Land Trust, Joyful Journey Hot Springs, Manitou Institute, the Sand Dunes Swimming Pool, Sangre de Cristo Real Estate, Aventa Credit Union and Amica’s Pizza in Salida. If you would like more information or would like to contribute to our efforts, please visit crestfest.org and/or give us a call at 719-256-4533. Our address is PO Box 6, Crestone, CO 81131. CPI is a 501(c)3 non-profit community service organization. Thanks for your time. All donations are tax deductible. Stay tuned, more cool stuff on the way!