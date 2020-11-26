The Crestone Eagle • November, 2020

Crestone Wildland Urban Interface Project begins soon

The Saguache Ranger District of the Rio Grande National Forest announced today that work on the Crestone Wildland Urban Interface Project will begin within the next two weeks.

The approximately 64-acre project area is located east of Crestone, CO along the northern boundary of the Baca subdivision and Forest Service Road 949; between the Bureau of Land Management boundary to the west and Willow Creek Trailhead to the east.

Designed to reduce the risk of intense wildfires in Crestone and adjacent communities, the chainsaw-intensive, hand-thinning project will increase the spacing between the trees in the pinyon-juniper woodland by removing individual trees. The lower limbs of remaining trees will be pruned, thereby decreasing the potential for a wildfire to move from the ground into the tree crowns. Woody debris generated from the treatment will be piled by hand and burned in the winter of 2021/22.

“This important work will help reduce the risk of wildfire to our valued neighbors in the area,” said Saguache District Ranger Tristram Post. “I look forward to seeing the results of a more resilient landscape.”

The project is anticipated to last approximately two to three weeks. Opportunities for firewood collection, with a valid permit, may be available after completion of the thinning. Further information will be provided on firewood collection once implementation has been completed.

For a map of the project area, visit the official project page: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=55359.