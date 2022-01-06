You will be the link between SLV Area Extension Agents and Saguache County youth and Families in delivering 4-H, in-school and after school Extension educational programs. This is a 9 month pilot position. Job Hours will be variable and flexible, averaging 10 hours per week at $16-$18 per hour.

High School Diploma or GED required, Saguache County resident preferred. To learn more before applying call Larry Brown, Area Extension Director (719) 852-7381, 719-850-2139.