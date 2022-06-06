The Crestone Charter School seeks a custodian to start ASAP for the 22-23 school year. Wages range from $15-$19.50 per hour with benefits for 25-40 hours/week. The position includes cleaning classrooms, kitchens and bathrooms, minor indoor and outdoor grounds maintenance, some physically demanding tasks in a great work environment. Previous school/commercial cleaning experience preferred. www.crestone-charter-school.org/employment