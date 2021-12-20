Performs janitorial and minor maintenance duties throughout the learning environments. Sustains considerable physical activity, including occasionally moving heavy objects, standing and moving nearly constantly, and rarely, exposure to physical hazards mitigated by basic safety precautions. Maintains personal comfort in indoor/outdoor work environments. Responsible for working around children and has a basic understanding of e-mail, spreadsheets, and other computer tools. Driving of students also required. Regular work hours average 25-35 hours each week with competitive starting wages based on experience plus benefits. Learn more bit.ly/3pWnmKB