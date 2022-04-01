Crestone Slide and Grind seeks dancers (all styles, levels, genders, 18 and up) to add buzz, stimulation and thrills to local parties and events. Events can include birthday, bachelor and bachelorette, etc. Pole dancing experience highly desired. Ever wanted to arouse, tantalize and delight audiences? We are looking for you. Send inquires to knockemdead@gmail.com.
Related Posts
For sale: One 6 month Family pass to Hooper Pool
January 27, 2022
Administrative Assistant Position
April 1, 2022
Stunningly Furnished VACA Home
December 6, 2021
TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
March 21, 2022
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
36°Feels like: 30°F
Cloudy
6:48am7:26pm MDT
Wind: 5mph WNW
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
63/36°F
55/34°F
55/32°F
55/34°F
55/32°F
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spirituality & Spiritual Centers
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- Lovely 3 bedroom house for rent
- Dancers wanted for Crestone Dance Group
- Crestone Sanctuary Available May 1st for 2 or 3 month lease
- Administrative Assistant Position
- Two lots and a half built house (long story) for sale in chalet one.
- TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
- ORDINANCE #2022-003 – TOWN OF CRESTONE DELETING A SUBSECTION OF THE OFFENSE OF EXCESSIVE NOISE IN SECTION 13-10-50
- Support our Mayor Kairina
- Area 420 Lot for Sale $399,000
- Who We Are: Chelsea Braden
- The Monte Vista Crane Festival happens March 11-13
- Governor opposes RWR water export plan, US Senators Bennet & Hickenlooper concur, invoking Wirth Amendment