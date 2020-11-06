Dear Friends,

What brought you to Crestone? What keeps you here?

What makes this special community feel like home for you?

Ask almost anyone why they live in Crestone—and be ready to hear a good story! About growing up here. About a first visit to this unusual town at the end of the road. About an ineffable sense of being at home.

But why here? Why Crestone?

The answer may be found in the pages of the Crestone Eagle.

Land, lots of land . . . Crestone is surrounded by thousands of acres of public lands. Consider some of the remarkable places that appear in front page photographs: The Great Sand Dunes, the high peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness, the Baca Wildlife Refuge and the great herds of elk that winter here. The Eagle is full of testimonies to the gifts of silence, space, and solitude that our public lands afford us. Not to mention a vibrant night sky full of stars which we hear about in a monthly astronomy column.

Diversity . . . Profiles on the pages of the Eagle introduce us to our neighbors, both long-timers and newcomers who have an exceptionally wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and skills—more than one might expect to find in such a small and remote mountain town. The Eagle introduces us to one another, reminding us of who we are as a community. In a diverse community, disagreements are inevitable, and the Eagle invites discussion in the form of letters to the editor and opinion columns that help us understand and appreciate one another.

Soul and Spirituality . . . No place on earth has as many spiritual communities per capita as Crestone. Healers and teachers from a wide variety of traditions are drawn here and we learn about them on the pages of the Eagle. It’s hard to imagine a small-town paper with such a unique calendar of events related to matters of soul and spirit. The Eagle is the most dependable bulletin board for those offering or attending these events.

Alternative Building and Energy . . . Many Crestone residents are attracted to the possibility of living off the grid. Solar and wind-powered homes are common here, as are owner-builder homes that incorporate alternative and innovative designs. The Crestone Eagle regularly runs features on topics such as passive solar techniques, wind technology, and alternative building design. Owner-builders tell their stories in the pages of our newspaper. Whether it’s a community solar initiative or the annual energy fair, the Eagle promotes this aspect of our community.

Small Town Community . . . Every year, residents of Crestone gather for a Thanksgiving feast sponsored by Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a hardworking, heart-centered volunteer organization that offers support for those in need of assistance. The Crestone Charter School, with only 75 students in grades K-12, offers our young people a caring environment where students build a strong bond with one another and benefit from personalized attention from teachers and mentors. In The Crestone Eagle, we read about these and the many other local organizations and activities that make this an unusually energetic community.

The Crestone Eagle is all about creating, sustaining, and energizing our wonderful community. Sadly, many small towns that supported newspapers for generations are now media deserts. If a newspaper is understood as a community-in-print, what happens when it disappears? Where do we turn for reliable local news and the kind of commentary that helps us understand local and regional issues? How do we stay informed on issues related to local businesses and government?

As a non-profit organization, Crestone Eagle Community Media (CECM) is dedicated to maintaining a strong, reliable media presence in our town, both in print and online. In that spirit, we are reaching out to those who care about Crestone, who believe in it, who want to be part of its ongoing vitality.

Fundraising and Bill Ellzey photos . . . Our community is already stepping it up for this new beginning. As of November 1, 2020, the non-profit Crestone Eagle Commuity Media has raised about 30% of the funds needed to purchase and reinvent the Eagle as a non-profit news organization. Thanks to a generous matching grant from a dedicated Eagle supporter, we currently have the funds to double contributions up to $20,000! This is a huge opportunity that will enable us to turn the corner on this fundraising effort. We invite all our friends, both in and beyond Crestone, to help us as we enter into this new era of community building. We are deeply grateful for contributions of any size.

Anyone donating $1,000 or more will receive as a thank-you gift a signed print from a selection of beautiful Crestone images by photographer Bill Ellzey. The photographs are printed on 11×17 inch fine art paper with tasteful white borders, using state-of-the-art pigment inks. Both paper and ink ensure the highest degree of archival stability available today. See accompanying photos for the selection from which to choose. Visit the Crestone Eagle website to see them in color, www.crestoneeagle.com.

If you would like to pledge or make a donation and help the Eagle soar into the 21st century, please contact CECM Treasurer Dan Frelka at PO Box 28, Crestone, CO 81131, dfrelka@gmail.com, 607-790-0021.

Crestone Eagle Community Media is a 501(c)3 non profit. Donations are tax deductible.

With deep appreciation,

Crestone Eagle Community Media Board of Directors:

Frank Judson, Daniel Frelka, Gussie Fauntleroy, Cheryl Waschenko, Peter Anderson, Kizzen Laki

One of these Bill Ellzey fine art signed color photographs will be given as a thank you gift to those who donate $1000 or more.

#1 Towering Clouds

#2 Crestone in Winter

#3 Sunset Glory

#4 Sangre de Cristo

#5 Rainbow over Peaks