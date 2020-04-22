April 21, 2020 – DECLARING A FIRE HAZARD EMERGENCY IN SAGUACHE COUNTY

WHEREAS the Board of County Commissioners of Saguache County has authority under the provisions of C.R.S. 30-11-107 (County Powers) and pursuant to the provisions of C.R.S.

30-15-401 to do and to make all acts and to make all regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of health and welfare of its citizens of Saguache County and to ban open fires to a degree and in a manner that the Board of County Commissioners deems necessary to reduce the danger of wildfires within those portions of unincorporated areas of the county where danger of forest or grass fires is found to be high; and

WHEREAS the Sheriff of Saguache County in empowered under the provisions of

C.R.S. 30-10-513 to assume charge and assist governmental authority in an emergency for controlling and extinguishing forest or prairie fires; and

WHEREAS the Board of County Commissioners of Saguache County Deems the weather conditions and lack of snow or rainfall to have created a threat of fire in forests and prairies of Saguache County and that the current state of emergency exists with respect of fire danger; and

WHEREAS the Board of County Commissioners of Saguache County finds that based upon competent evidence the danger of wild fires within Saguache County is high. The Saguache County Board of Commissioners declares Saguache County under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, which prohibits:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or any type of charcoal-fueled broiler or bar-b-que grill, burning ditches, fence rows and trash, including household Using explosive material; e. fireworks, blasting caps or any incendiary device which may result in ignition of flammable material. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open

The following actions are permitted:

Fires including stoves within enclosed building or recreational vehicles and chainsaws which are equipped with adequate spark arresting screens which prevent the escape of

Mechanical stoves and appliance fueled by bottled or liquid gas which allows the operator to tum the flame on and off are

Agricultural burning will be permitted when a controlled bum is reported to the Saguache County Sheriffs Office. All agricultural burning must be monitored at all time by the owner of property and no burning permitted on Red Flag

As provided by Colorado Statute, any person responsible for starting a fire while this ban is in effect will be held accountable for all damages caused as well as fire suppression costs incurred.

Anyone who will be engaged in any permitted activity is encouraged to take extra precautions, make sure the fire is monitored at all times, and make absolutely sure the fire is completely extinguished.

The restrictions apply to all unincorporated areas in Saguache County.

NOW THEREFORE IT BE RESOLVED that the Board of County Commissioners of Saguache County declares a fire danger emergency to exist with Saguache County and forthwith bans all open fires within Saguache County beginning April 21, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. until such time as this resolution and order is rescinded. The Sheriff of Saguache County is hereby directed to assume his statutory duties under the provisions ofC.R.S. 30-15-516 and all other authority granted to the Sheriff.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SAGUACHE COUNTY