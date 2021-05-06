Dental office seeking a dental assistant. Will Train. 3-4 days/week. Starting pay from $16 to $20 per hour based on experience! Email your resume to jennyfilterdds@gmail.com or drop off your resume at 144 Old Stage Rd. Unit A, Salida. You may also call us if you are interested in the position at 719.539.6142.
Related Posts
Crestone Wildland Urban Interface Project begins soon
November 26, 2020
Aguilar’s Automotive
September 27, 2019
Accounting Services
October 1, 2020
The Crestone Eagle: November 2017
November 5, 2017
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
64°Feels like: 63°F
Sunny
5:59am8:01pm MDT
Wind: 10mph SW
Humidity: 18%
Pressure: 29.62"Hg
UV index: 6
SunMonTue
57/37°F
57/32°F
61/32°F
57/32°F
61/32°F
Upcoming Events
-
6-Part Practical Advice for Living Life & Facing DeathMay 8 @ 10:00 am - 1:30 pm
-
Monthly Sampai at ShumeiMay 9 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
-
New MoonMay 11
-
CEOLP/IFC monthly meetingMay 12 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
Crestone Garden FestivalMay 14
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- DENTAL ASSISTANT
- It’s bear season! Please don’t attract them to your home, you really won’t like it
- NHN Yard Sale & phonebook coming out
- Sprouting seed of hope: Shumei celebrates 19 years in Crestone May 15 & 16!
- Crestone Community Dark Sky Celebration happens May 14 & 15 ‘Experience the Night’ presentation, plus music, beer garden & vendors
- The Historic Ute Theatre launches inspiring 2021 season
- San Luis Valley Wetlands: Critical stopover habitat for bird migration and the ‘kidneys’ of the Earth
- Skies Over Crestone: May 2021
- Miners, ranchers, military & railroads: White settlement in the San Luis Valley
- The Crestone Eagle: May 2021
- Online Baca Grande community forum on wildfire risks & actions May 5
- Crestone on target to become a certified International Dark-Sky Community