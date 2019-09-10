is looking for an experienced cook for upcoming retreats in September & October and possibly beyond. Excellent skills in preparation of gluten free, vegetarian, vegan and meat dishes a must. All of our retreats are supported by a contemplative/non-competitive kitchen environment. Applicant must be able to work with a team and be respectful of a meditative atmosphere ate the center. Please contact the kitchen manager anoushka@dharmaocean.org 719 480-2417
