Starpoint – Salida is looking to hire a an individual to support Travern, a Starpoint consumer who lives in Crestone. Travern needs support at work and in the Crestone community an average of 25 hours a week. contact Tom Evers at (719) 539-2577 ext. 315 or by email at tevers@starpointco.com.
