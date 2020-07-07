Effective: 2020

Saguache County, Colorado, is seeking to fill the position of Public Health Director. The position requires a master’s degree in a public health discipline; a nurse candidate shall be licensed to practice in Colorado within six months of hire; OR, similar experience to a nurse with exemplary history and at least two years of administrative experience in public health, and willing to seek additional public health education and experience within five years of hire. A complete job description and qualifications are available online at: http://www.saguachecounty-co.gov.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license.

Saguache County is a drug-free workplace.

All inquiries should be directed to: Saguache County Administration. E-mail: wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov phone: 719-655-2231, fax 719-655-2635. Applicants must submit a job application, cover letter, and a resume. Resumes must not exceed three pages in length. The job application is available online at http://www.saguachecounty-co.gov/administration-home. Submit cover letter, job application, and resume to the following address:

Saguache County Administration

P.O. Box 100

Saguache, CO 81149

wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov

Faxed and emailed applications are accepted