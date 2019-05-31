The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for full time DISPATCHER/JAILER. Applicants must be 21 years old and have a high school education or GED. Applicants must be proficient in computers and be able to multi-task, and requires working with County Jail inmates. Applications must pass a criminal background check as well as a drug test. Applications may be picked up at the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office located at 530 5th Street, Saguache Colorado. Phone 719-655-2544. The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.