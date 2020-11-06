The Crestone Eagle • October, 2020

Dr. Ralph Wentz earns board recertification

Ralph Wentz, DPM, FACFAS, of Wentz Foot & Ankle Specialists in Salida, has been recertified in foot surgery and reconstructive rearfoot/ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery (ABFAS).

ABFAS board certification is the highest standard in foot and ankle surgery. It signifies that surgeons have demonstrated to their peers and to the public that they have the clinical judgment, surgical skills, and ability essential for providing excellent patient care.

The ABFAS requires diplomates to recertify every 10 years. In addition to passing the recertification exam, they must maintain an active, unrestricted podiatric license and active surgical privileges at a hospital or surgical center. They must also complete 200 hours of continuing education credits per 10-year cycle.

Dr. Wentz is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association.

He sees patients with foot, ankle and leg conditions in his office at 920 Rush Drive, Salida, and performs surgery at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. To make an appointment with Dr. Wentz, call 719-539-6600.