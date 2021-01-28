The Crestone Charter School seeks an English Language Arts / Social Studies teacher for our multi-age middle and high school students.
Our new teacher should be:
-Highly skilled in English Language and Social Studies instruction
-Well versed in differentiated instruction and enjoys the art of creatively meeting each student’s individual needs.
-Someone who loves the arts and outdoors, and who forges strong mentor relationships with students.
-Able to coordinate and lead integrated travel learning experiences, including national and international trips
-Engaged with our unique, small-town community
For more information, please visit www.crestone-charter-school.org/employment
ELA/Social Studies Teacher
