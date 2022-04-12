Enshin Karate opens in Crestone

The Crestone Eagle • April, 2022

Enshin Karate Crestone opened its doors to the community in the height of the pandemic in 2020, landing off a leap of faith after the purchase of a beautiful Dojo space located on Cottonwood Creek. Sensei Elzabieta Kosmicki started training in the San Luis Valley over a decade ago through immersing her lifetime study of Qigong and martial arts into the vast landscape of the mountain terrain.

Sensei Elzabieta and her daughter Senpai Alina studied directly under Enshin Grandmaster Kancho Joko Ninomiya for many years at the Enshin world headquarters as a precursor to opening their Enshin branch here in Crestone.

The school is proud of the young local students who have participated in multiple tournaments on the Front Range over the last 2 years. The students showed great technique and skill, sweeping the entire youth division with 5 First Place wins in the 2020 Sabaki Challenge, as well as First Place rankings in Youth Kata and Elementary Girls youth Kumite for the 2021 Regional Tournament.

The goals of Enshin Crestone are consistent training opportunities for new and seasoned students, international competition opportunities for youth, and the support of adult learning, fitness and personal development. Emphasizing the natural beauty of Crestone as a unique outdoor training ground, the school welcomes world-class fighters and martial arts practitioners through hosting high altitude training camps and special events. Please visit their website www.enshincrestone.com for more information on current classes.