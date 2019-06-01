to work hand-in-hand with elected officials and industry leaders to ensure that these solutions are cost-effective. Legislators and environmental advocates assert that establishing policies to meet our carbon reduction targets will help Colorado’s clean energy economy continue to grow by driving innovation, job creation and further cost savings for consumers. Colorado’s clean energy industry is significant and growing, employing more than 62,000 workers and attracting multi-million dollar investments in addition to saving ratepayers an average of 15% to 50% on energy costs. Colorado voters in the 2018 election made energy reform and the environment a priority by the choices they made on their ballots. Colorado faces severe threats from climate change, including worsening summer smog that causes asthma attacks and other serious health problems, catastrophic flooding, waning winters adversely impacting the ski industry, loss of public lands to fossil fuel extraction, intensifying wildfires, and prolonged drought that threatens our farmers and our national and state parks. The Climate Action Plan to Reduce Pollution establishes lofty goals, but just as important are the other key energy and environment bills backing it up.

Making progress toward these goals measurable, legislators enacted a bill requiring State regulators to collect climate change data on greenhouse emissions annually and to propose reduction strategies based on their findings. Colorado’s transportation sector is expected to surpass electricity generation as the top carbon emitter in 2030. This makes transforming the transportation sector critical to combating climate change. Lawmakers voted to extend Colorado’s $5,000 tax credit for those who purchase a new electric vehicle through 2025. A second bill allows public utilities to provide for charging ports or fueling stations for motor vehicles as regulated or unregulated services and allows cost recovery. Legislators also passed a bill to reform the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The bill requires the PUC to consider the environmental or “social” cost of carbon in its analysis of utility projects moving forward. This cost—used to measure the dollar value of longterm damage caused by carbon pollution—will allow utilities to evaluate the significant monetary benefits of continuing to invest in clean energy projects. The Just Transition From Coal-Based Electrical Energy Economy, creates the “just transition” office in the division of employment and training in the department of labor and employment. The office will provide benefits to coal transition workers through grants, workforce training, and re-employment programs.

Mountain bluebird. HB19-1260 requires local jurisdictions to adopt one of the 3 most recent versions of the international energy conservation code at a minimum, upon updating any other building code, and encourages local jurisdictions to update the Colorado energy office on any changes to the jurisdictions’ building and energy codes. New appliances, plumbing fixtures, and other products sold for residential or commercial use in Colorado will be required to meet energy and water efficiency standards. While there will be costs associated with these changes—some of which will be passed on to the consumer—the cost of inaction must be factored in as well. Over thirty years ago the National Energy Policy Act of 1988 was introduced by Senator Timo-