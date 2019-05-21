Town of Crestone

The Town of Crestone will conduct a public hearing in the Crestone Town Hall board Room on June 10, 2019 at 1:30 pm at 111 S. Alder Street, Crestone . The purpose of the hearing is to allow citizens to review and comment on the performance of the Town of Crestone in carrying out their Crestone Pedestrian Pathway Project, aka Phase II Downtown Development Project, which was financed with federal Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the State of Colorado.

Written comments are also welcome and must be received by June 5, 2019, at PO Box 64 Crestone, CO, 81131 ; Attention: Mayor Danforth. Information and records regarding the above described project are available at 108 W. Galena Ave. Crestone ,during regular office hours of Monday- Thursday, 9:00-2:00 pm.

Contact phone number 719-256-4313.

The public hearing is being conducted in a handicapped accessible location. Any handicapped person requiring an interpreter for the hearing impaired or the visually impaired should contact the town clerk 719-256-4313 or crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net or in person at 108 W. Galena Ave. Crestone, CO , 81131

at least five (5) calendar days prior to the meeting and an interpreter will be provided. Any non-English speaking person wishing to attend the public hearing should contact the same as the above at least 5 calendar days prior to the meeting and a language interpreter will be provided. To access a Telecommunication Device for Deaf Persons (TDD) please call 1-800- 659-2656. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during these hearings should notify Crestone town clerk at 108 W. Galena Ave. Crestone, CO , 81131 at least three days prior to the hearing to be attended.

Published in the Crestone Eagle Newspaper on June 1, 2019 and in the online newdspaper May 22, 2019.