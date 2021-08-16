Duties:

*Must have the ability to perform basic court clerk duties for Crestone Municipal Court

*Follow all state and town codes

*Work with the municipal judge

*Maintain accurate records, reports, and documentation in coordination with town clerk

*Be on call as needed for Friday court

*Set up Zoom court when necessary

Requirements:

*Colorado court clerk training

*Previous municipal and/ or county court experience

Preferred

*Current certification as a Colorado court clerk

Applications are available on the town website https://townofcrestone.colorado.gov/sites/townofcrestone/files/documents/Employment%20Application.pdf

Please submit a brief letter of intent with your completed application to Town Hall either in person via our secure payment slot at 108 W. Galena Ave; by mail to PO Box 64, Crestone 81131; or via email to crestoneclerk@fairpoint.net .

Hourly pay commensurate with experience.

The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state laws.