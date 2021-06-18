The Crestone Eagle • June, 2021

Fabulous 4th of July celebration planned

The derby is back!

by Nick Nevares

It’s that time of the year again Crestone! After a tumultuous 2020, with so much of our culture and zest for life forced to shut down, the celebration of our independence is back! The town of Crestone has asked me to return to produce this year’s event, and I’m going to do my best to make it a great one.

With so much to be grateful for, living in this incredible community, this year’s theme asks you to consider what the “Elements of Independence” are for you. Why do you appreciate living here? We hope that this year’s parade will reflect those answers to that question, and personify the diversity that is one of the elements that make this place so amazing.

The parade will kick off the festivities at noon, and will include a community kazoo band, the pirate ship, and fire trucks bringing up the rear to cool down the crowd. We encourage everyone to join with a float or even on foot, to help showcase the beautiful diversity of Crestone.

Plus! This year we will bring back the Soap Box Derby! Sangre de Cristo Real Estate has generously allocated the prize money: $50 for first place, and $250 for second place! Start building those cars now, and figure out how to make your car slow down, to get that $250 prize! Musical Groups The Audience, Blue Rooster, Classic Rock group Ahgadaze, and Nikki Z’s Santana Cover band, Zantana, will be performing at the event.

The 5K race, organized by Chuck and Carol Smead, a Freebox Fashion show (the first day of the re-opened Freebox will be July 4!), interactive kids area organized by Taylor Martin, and dozens of area vendors (applications can be picked up in front of Town Hall) will help to make the day fun and interactive for everyone!

More details, including a schedule of events, will be in the July edition of The Crestone Eagle. We look forward to this day of reconnecting and gratitude for our little town at the end of the road!

PS. If you have any questions about the event, feel free to email me at crestone4th@gmail.com or text/call at 719-588-6421.