2BED/1BATH. Amazing property. Very Secluded/ Great Views. Fairy Ring/Grandfather & Grandmother Tree. Just off paved road Camino Del Rey & Enchanted Way. Must view to appreciate how special this is. annekellycrestone@yahoo.com 719-256-5768 https://www.recolorado.com/listing/214747226-151082055/3528-enchanted-way-crestone-co-81131/