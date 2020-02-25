The San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition is excited to announce it is hiring for the Rio Grande Farm Park Farm Manager Position. Job description available at www.slvlocalfoods.org. Please submit Resume and Cover Letter to opportunity.slvlocalfoods@gmail.com Open until filled. Questions call 719-937-2319
Related Posts
Computer Service/Repairs
December 30, 2019
Handyman Services
January 31, 2020
OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT
February 25, 2020
Charming, Furn. Log Cabin Studio
January 28, 2020
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
21°Feels like: 12°F
Partly Cloudy
06:3717:54 MST
Wind: 7mph NNW
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 30.44"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
44/19°F
49/22°F
49/23°F
49/22°F
49/23°F
Upcoming Events
-
Sufi Dhikr & Potluck. All welcome!February 27 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
-
Crestone Poetry FestivalFebruary 27 @ 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
-
Crestone Poetry FestivalFebruary 28 @ 10:00 am - 10:30 pm
-
Crestone Food BankFebruary 29 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Crestone Poetry FestivalFebruary 29 @ 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestone History
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Uncategorized
Recent Posts
- All phases of New Construction & Remodels
- Building Supplies for Sale
- Farm Manager
- Master Woodworker & Interior Trim Carpenter
- Room for Rent
- Forest apartment
- OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT
- 2 BR/2BATH EXCEPTIONALLY FURNISHED
- STRAWBALE RENTAL
- Bright, Beautiful, Spacious 3BR/2BA
- Full-sized pillow-top mattress
- Baca Ranch Sale Article Series