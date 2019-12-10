By Mary Lowers

According to a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) press release, well known and loved, life-long Saguache County resident Barbara Vigil, 73, was killed in a two vehicle crash November 25.

The accident occurred at 6:20 PM at Hwy 17 and Moffat Way.

A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Jason Huntress, 25, of Boulder was traveling southbound toward Moffat at a high rate of speed. Barbara Vigil traveling northbound in her 2004 Chevy Blazer was turning left from Hwy 17 onto Moffat Way when the Dodge collided with the right side of her vehicle.

Following the collision the Dodge came to rest on its wheels on the south shoulder of Hwy 17. The Chevy came to rest on the south side of the road on its wheels. Barbara Vigil was declared dead from her injuries at the scene. Huntress and a passenger Christina Salgado, 28, of Santa Fe, NM were transported to the SLV Regional Medical Center with minor to serious injuries.