Fire restrictions lifted on public lands in the SLV

MONTE VISTA, Colo. October 28, 2020 – Effective 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020 fire restrictions will be removed for all lands managed by the Rio Grande National Forest.

Recent widespread snow has led to a significant reduction in fire danger in the San Luis Valley and upper Rio Grande watershed. Combined with the shorter days, cooler nighttime temperatures and the long-term weather forecast, the risk of unwanted wildfires has diminished enough for fire managers to feel comfortable with removing the restrictions.

“This stretch of over 60 days in Stage 1 fire restrictions, combined with the restrictions imposed earlier in the year, has been one of the longest periods of fire restrictions on the Rio Grande National Forest,” said Chad Lewis, Fire Management Officer for the Rio Grande National Forest. “We thank everyone for their cooperation throughout the summer.”

Regardless of the conditions, visitors are encouraged to always practice these principles of outdoor fire safety:

Clear all burnable material within three feet of campfire rings.

Keep fires small and manageable.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Extinguish fires completely. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Fireworks are always illegal on federally managed lands.

For more information, please call the Rio Grande National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 719-852-5941.