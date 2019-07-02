Ready to build with the best views in Baca. Tap fees paid too. 2856 N Carefree Way. $5288. 682-351-3712
Related Posts
Creek lots in the Grants
June 28, 2019
2 BD 1 BA House
May 31, 2019
Furnished 1 BD + Loft
June 28, 2019
All phases of New Construction & Remodels
May 31, 2019
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
66°Feels like: 66°F
Clear
05:4720:29 MDT
Wind: 5mph SSW
Humidity: 21%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
min 46°F
87/52°F
76/48°F
87/52°F
76/48°F
Upcoming Events
-
Art store grand openingJuly 4
-
Salida Aspen ConcertsJuly 6 @ 6:30 pm
-
Sunday Mass at NadaJuly 7 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am
-
Guided MeditationJuly 7 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
-
Town of Crestone Board of Trustees MeetingJuly 8 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building (11)
- Apartments/Rooms for Rent (3)
- Archives (260)
- Breaking News (179)
- Classifieds (28)
- Climate (1)
- Crestone Energy Fair (1)
- Crestonians Around The World (11)
- Current Edition (3)
- Current Headlines (138)
- Digital Newspaper (2)
- Elections (19)
- Fire (7)
- Free (1)
- Front Cover (92)
- Gardening (32)
- Headlines (12)
- Help Wanted (1)
- Hemp (6)
- Hiking & Backcountry (18)
- Hot Topics (11)
- House for rent (7)
- Houses & Property for Sale (7)
- Letters (69)
- Living on the Earth (90)
- Misc. for Sale (2)
- Outdoors (17)
- Owner/Builder (1)
- Public Notices (1)
- Services (6)
- Skies Over Crestone (75)
- Spiritual Centers (17)
- Spirituality (9)
- Uncategorized (5)
- Web Exclusive (6)