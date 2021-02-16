New 400 sf studio apartment in 1st Chalet, 10 min to downtown Crestone. Available 3/1/21. Mtn. views, full bath, kitchen & closet, wood stove & gas heat. $625 a month + 1/2 gas & internet. 3-12 month lease, References, credit check, 1st, last & deposit. N/S N/P. Text only.719-539-5030