New 400 sf studio apartment in 1st Chalet, 10 min to downtown Crestone. Available 3/1/21. Mtn. views, full bath, kitchen & closet, wood stove & gas heat. $625 a month + 1/2 gas & internet. 3-12 month lease, References, credit check, 1st, last & deposit. N/S N/P. Text only.719-539-5030
Related Posts
Saguache County Sales Tax Grants now available!
January 11, 2021
Seeking Water Operator
December 24, 2020
Computer Service/Repairs
October 1, 2020
Seeking Lot to Build Home on
December 11, 2020
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
7°Feels like: -2°F
Clear
6:50am5:44pm MST
Wind: 5mph NW
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
30/7°F
34/12°F
36/12°F
34/12°F
36/12°F
Upcoming Events
-
BGPOA Strategic Plan Informational ExchangeFebruary 18 @ 10:00 am
-
Rumi Study Circle. All welcome over Zoom.February 18 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
-
Crestone Energy Exchange GatheringsFebruary 21 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
SOIL Sangre de Cristo “Speaker Series”February 25 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
Full MoonFebruary 27
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- FOR RENT:
- Seeking Commodities Manager Saguache County Social Services
- Rio Grande National Forest featuring the Canada lynx reintroduction project in next Forest Specialist Series
- Freeze Dryers for Sale
- Demand exceeds supply in Crestone real estate market
- Poemfest explores cyberspace—4th Annual Crestone Poetry Festival (Poemfest) coming up Feb. 27 & 28
- Sangre de Cristo Real Estate teams with YEP
- Mitigation slash pile controlled burn—firefighter training planned
- The Crestone Eagle: February 2021
- For Sale By Owner
- ELA/Social Studies Teacher
- School Director