Date of Event: November 20 and 21

Free community mass testing for COVID-19 at Adams State campus

ALAMOSA, CO. (November 5, 2020) – Just in time for Thanksgiving. A free community-wide COVID-19 mass testing event will be held Nov. 20 and 21 on the campus of Adams State University.

The drive-thru testing event will be held in the McDaniel Hall parking lot on the Adams State campus, with tests conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

Adams State is partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Alamosa County Public Health, and the city of Alamosa to bring the mass testing event to campus.

Residents of communities from across the San Luis Valley can get tested on both dates, Nov. 20 and 21. Pre-registration is recommended. There also will be on-site registration. To pre-register please visit https://www.adams.edu/safe-return/testing. Individuals will get test results within 4 days of the test.

A walk-up testing site for Adams State students, faculty and staff will occur on Friday, Nov. 20, at McDaniel Hall. Students and employees should also pre-register. This walk-up testing site will be through the northwest doors of McDaniel Hall. Students and employees can also get tested on Saturday.

Community members will access the drive-thru testing area in the McDaniel parking lot from Third Street onto Richardson Avenue, which leads into the McDaniel parking lot. Vehicles will exit the testing site onto First Street.

“A drive-thru testing site at the Adams State campus ensures people across the San Luis Valley have access to free, fast, and easy COVID-19 testing,” said President Cheryl D. Lovell. “As cases are on the rise, it is more important than ever to test as many campus and community members as possible before the holidays to slow down the infection rate.”

The November dates were selected to gauge any spread of the virus prior to the holidays. This is the second free COVID-19 testing on the Adams State campus. In September, almost 850 tests were administered.

“On behalf of Alamosa County Public Health Department, I am pleased to partner with Adams State University, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Mako Medical to bring this community COVID-19 testing opportunity to the San Luis Valley,” said Della Vieira, director of Alamosa County Public Health Department. “COVID-19 testing is key to controlling the spread of coronavirus, along with the big three: wear a face covering, wash hands frequently, and maintain physical distance.”

There are no age restrictions for the test, although ideally children under age 2 should be tested by a pediatrician.

Spanish-language services will be available at the testing site.