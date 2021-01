–Experience in a professional organized office work environment

-Demonstrated Success, Ability to work in a multi task fast paced environment

-Competent in Microsoft Office, Adobe PDF

-Experience in Adobe Suite, Graphics Programs, CAD Programs a PLUS

-Accounting Experience – QuickBooks or Other

-Sales Marketing Experience – SEO, PPC, Website Management, Sales, Customer Service

-Real Estate License a Plus

-Starting at $52,000/yr. + Bonuses

-Professional Cover Sheet and Resume with References required

-Please send resume and or email with your experience to live@artisanal.homes