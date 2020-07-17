Full kitchen, a loft bedroom, a large flex space, and outdoor space as well. In Chalet 1, walkable to town and the park. $750/month plus utilities. Available August 10th. First and security due at signing. See add on craigslist for pictures. https://rockies.craigslist.org/apa/7153562957.html
