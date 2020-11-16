Located in a very quiet location by Cottonwood Creek.Queen sized bed, private refrigerator, private bathroom and private screened in porch.Looking for quiet mature individual – pets considered no children. Cost: $600. Per month including utilities. Call DeAnna at 719-480-0805 or email deannasunstar@gmail.com. Available now.
