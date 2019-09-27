Beautifully furnished South facing home on South Crestone Creek.  Hiking trail right out the back door. Three bedrooms, two baths. Tile in baths and kitchen.  Vaulted living/dining room with wood floors and ceilings.  $1,000 per month plus utilities.  Available Nov. 1 – May 31.  First and last month rent plus cleaning/damage deposit.  Email: victoriahoch@earthlink.net or 512-791-1496