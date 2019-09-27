Beautifully furnished South facing home on South Crestone Creek. Hiking trail right out the back door. Three bedrooms, two baths. Tile in baths and kitchen. Vaulted living/dining room with wood floors and ceilings. $1,000 per month plus utilities. Available Nov. 1 – May 31. First and last month rent plus cleaning/damage deposit. Email: victoriahoch@earthlink.net or 512-791-1496
