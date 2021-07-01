Saguache County is searching for a grant writing specialist that will take charge of the search of grants for all Saguache County departments by searching for and administering any grants awarded. With the ability to research grants for various county departments, all grant reporting requirements, manage and track all financial and award requirements assure all requirements are met. Starting pay depending on experience.

Applications available at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov or in the Saguache County Administration Office. Please contact Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231 or email wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov for more information.

Applications close on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 3:00 P. M. Saguache County is an EEO employer. Drug testing including marijuana and background check will be required for final applicants.