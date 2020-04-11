Great Sand Dunes Delays Opening of the Piñon Flats Campground Until Further Notice

Mosca, CO – Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is announcing additional modifications to operations to continue to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. On March 24, the park announced a delay in the opening of the Piñon Flats Campground from April 1 to May 1. As of April 10, the park will delay the opening of the Pinon Flats Campground until further notice.

The basis of the decision to delay the opening of the campground is to promote social distancing and to prevent groups of 10 or more people from forming. The current infrastructure in the campground does not allow the park to meet this guidance and would consequently place visitors and staff at greater risk. Reservations for camp sites scheduled during May will be canceled, and campers will receive a full refund.

Great Sand Dunes will continue to offer limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. Currently, the Visitor Center and Western National Parks Association (WNPA) store remain closed. Backcountry campers can obtain backcountry permits the day of their trip by calling 719-378-6395.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and will provide updates on our website, www.nps.gov/grsa, and social media channels.

Outdoor spaces at Great Sand Dunes remain accessible to the public, 24 hours, 7 days a week and in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors. The following trails, parking areas, and picnic areas are open:

Montville Nature Trail, Mosca Pass Trail, Montville Nature Trail, Dunes Overlook Trail

The Dunes Parking Area, the main access point to the dunefield

Mosca Creek, Sand Pit, and Castle Creek Picnic Area

The Medano Pass Primitvie Road is open to Castle Creek Picnic Area. The road is closed

beyond this point due to weather and road conditions.

All outdoor interpretive signs and road pull outs

The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Great Sand Dunes during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the CDC and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

