Haidakhandi Universal Ashram news: Spring Navratri starts

The Crestone Eagle • March, 2020

by Ramloti

February has been an unpredictable month with snow and few visitors and then a sunny long weekend that had lots of folks here. We also remembered Shri Babaji’s Mahasamadhi on February 14 and had a lively Shivaratri on February 21. We passed the next plumbing inspection on the long-term resident hermitage allowing the drywall, plastering, painting, and other interior work to be completed. We are grateful for everyone’s support. Please keep the project in your positive thoughts and prayers.

The full-moon fire ceremony this month is on Monday, March 9 and the new-moon fire ceremony is on Tuesday, March 24. We will have daily fire ceremonies as well during Spring Navratri from March 25 through April 2. All fire ceremonies begin at 10am and are followed by a meal. Morning aarati is at 7am with evening aarati at 6pm. We generally have a small fire ceremony before morning aarati at 6:25am when there is not a big fire ceremony scheduled.

As mentioned above, Spring Navratri, the Divine Mother Festival, will begin this year on Wednesday, March 25 and continue until Thursday, April 2. During this time we have daily fire ceremonies at 10am followed by discourses on the Divine Mother and lunch. We also have special pujas to different aspects of the Divine Mother at 8am. The first three days we honor Mother Durga, the next three, Mother Lakshmi, and the final three days are in honor of Mother Saraswati. This is followed by the recitation of the 700 verses praising the Divine Mother in English which goes from about 9am until 9:45. We will honor our children on Sunday morning, March 29. This begins after the fire ceremony is complete, generally about 11am. Call the Ashram at 719-256-4108 for more information.

In honor of Spring Navratri, the Maha Lakshmi Shop will offer 20% off all books and statues of the Divine Mother through the month of March. Please make sure you inform the checkout person that you would like this discount. The shop is full of wonderful items from India and is open every day from 9am until 5pm. We also have many Indian gently used suits on sale for 50% off. The shop is a major support of the Ashram so we appreciate your patronage. Our shop website has many items on-line at http://mahalakshmishop.wazala.com.

Please visit the Ashram website at www.babajiashram.org to find out more about the Ashram. We invite you to visit the Ashram, as we love to share Shri Babaji’s and Mother’s home with others. Give us a call at 719-256-4108 for more information.