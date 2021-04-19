A Finance Support Specialist will take charge of the financial health of Saguache County

company by administering government accounting operations to meet legal requirements,

also ability to research grants for various county departments, all grant reporting

requirements, manage the financial department to assure financial requirements are met.

Starting pay depending on experience will be 50,000/yr.

Should be familiar with Government Finance, AR/AP/HR, Grants, audits, invoices and

budget preparations, SEFA preparation. Applications available at

www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov or in the Saguache County Administration Office.

Please contact Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231 or email wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov

for more information.

Applications close on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 3:00 P. M. Saguache County is an EEO

employer. Drug testing including marijuana and background check will be required for

final applicants.