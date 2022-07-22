Come join THE- AWE-SOME-ONES-!

Experienced individual needed for general office duties. Required skills include:

*Computer experience in Excel, Word and other electronic devices;*

*Working with the public;

*Other general office duties

*Ability to speak both English and Spanish is preferred, but not required

For a detailed job description, please contact our office.

Drug testing and a background check will be required for final applicant. Applications are available at the Saguache County Administration office, 505 3rd St., Saguache CO. Please submit to the Saguache County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Applications close August 15th, 2022, or until position is filled.