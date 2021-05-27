Saguache County Maintenance Supervisor -Experienced individual needed to head the Saguache County Maintenance Department. Responsible maintaining and cleaning various county buildings.

Full-time position with variable hours which include evening and/or early morning work times. Application and job description available at Saguache County Administration office or www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov. Call 719-655-2231 for more information.

Starting salary will be $50,000, to start, depending on experience. Position open until filled.

Saguache County is an EEO employer. Drug testing and background check are required for final applicants.